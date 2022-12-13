|
13.12.2022 13:13:00
Watch Out, Netflix: Is Amazon the Streamer to Beat?
There's a new king of streaming in the United States.A new report from market research consultant Park Associates estimates Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video has more paid subscribers than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). That's the first time the latter hasn't taken the top spot in the annual report, and it's likely the first time anyone anywhere has suggested it's not the biggest paid streaming service in the U.S.The success of Amazon Prime amid growing competition in streaming points to the stickiness of the service for Amazon and the growing challenge of subscriber churn for Netflix.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
