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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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04.11.2026 18:44:00

Watch out for Big Tech companies like Meta and Alphabet issuing more shares and diluting your stock ownership

The Big Tech companies known as hyperscalers may be tempted to issue more shares as interest rates rise and the stock market holds up, which can hurt their current shareholders.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 410,00 3,96% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 253,25 0,68% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 251,60 0,14% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 541,00 0,15% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

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