Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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04.11.2026 18:44:00
Watch out for Big Tech companies like Meta and Alphabet issuing more shares and diluting your stock ownership
The Big Tech companies known as hyperscalers may be tempted to issue more shares as interest rates rise and the stock market holds up, which can hurt their current shareholders.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 410,00
|3,96%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|253,25
|0,68%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|251,60
|0,14%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|541,00
|0,15%