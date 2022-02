Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart 's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The stock got caught up in the broader tech stock sell-off late in the year and it ended the year with a 270% gain. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). The financial services giant made a big comeback last year after suffering through pandemic-related headwinds, and its stock end the year flat. Events so far in 2022 are pointing to a bit of a performance reversal for these two companies. Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%. Visa announced last week that it's partnering with an Upstart competitor, Tel Aviv-based Pagaya. What does this deal do for Visa, and what could it mean for Upstart?