Watch the 2022 Anatomage Tournament Championship Today - Live on YouTube!

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical virtualization technology, is thrilled to host the inaugural National Anatomage Tournament on Thursday, June 9 at 3 PM PDT. The Anatomage Tournament's championship round will be live-streamed on YouTube here .

The 2022 Anatomage Tournament invited high school students from across the United States to compete in a team-based competition that focuses on knowledge of anatomical structures.

Utilizing Anatomage's virtual dissection table, students compete against each other to test their anatomical and medical knowledge. Designed to support students' anatomy learning while fostering collaboration and teamwork, Anatomage Tournaments provide students a fun opportunity to enhance skill sets such as communication, goal-setting, preparation, and managing success and failure.

Over 200 teams totaling over 1,000 students have competed in this year's Anatomage Tournament. Through 3 rounds of elimination, we arrived at the top 8 teams who will compete live in a virtual head-to-head competition to be crowned the National Anatomy Champion.

The 2022 Anatomage Tournament will be live-streamed for viewers to watch at home and you can watch the live stream on the Anatomage Youtube channel .

Champions of the 2022 Anatomage Tournament will be awarded prizes and recognition. Top finalists will also receive special accolades for their hard work and perseverance. You can also learn more about the 2022 Anatomage Tournament here .

About Anatomage

As a market leader in medical virtualization technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Established in both the education and healthcare industries, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning through its highly innovative products.

