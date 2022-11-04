|
04.11.2022 05:00:58
WatchBox lifts the lid on FP Journe and De Bethune in roadshow
The pre-owned watch platform bets on the rise of independent brands and the appeal of physical stores, as it tours the world with more than 100 timepieces
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Financial Times Companies"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Financial Times Companies"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!