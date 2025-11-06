Watches Of Switzerland H1 Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSGF, WOSG.L), a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry, Thursday said that its revenue for the first half of 2026 has shown increased growth.

Further, the company reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2026.

Half yearly group revenue increased 8 percent to 845 million pounds on demand for luxury watches which remained robust and continued to exceed supply.

Adjusted EBIT is between 66 million pounds and 68 million pounds with EBIT margin percentage to be around 50 bps compared to the prior year and in line with the full year guidance.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth to be between 6% and 10% and Adjusted EBIT margin percentage to be flat to 100 bps compared to the previous year.

Currently, WOSG shares are trading at 413.20 pence, up 5.95% on the London Stock Exchange.