The Watches of Switzerland Group Aktie

The Watches of Switzerland Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLJE / ISIN: GB00BJDQQ870

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10.11.2026 08:55:41

Watches Of Switzerland H1 Revenue Up 15%; Updates FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG.L) reported first half Group revenue of 974 million pounds, up 15% constant currency, or up 15% reported from last year. First half adjusted EBIT is expected to be 87-89 million pounds, with EBIT margin expansion of 80-100bps from prior year.

Brian Duffy, CEO, said: "We expect to deliver around 28% adjusted EBIT growth in the first half with 80-100bps of adjusted EBIT margin expansion, and close the period with net debt reduced by 88 million pounds year-on-year."

The Group updated its fiscal 2027 guidance on an adjusted pre-IFRS16 basis. Revenue growth is now projected at 7 - 10% at constant currency, revised form prior guidance of 5 - 10%. Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected at 60 - 80bps expansion from last year, revised from pror guidance of 40 - 80bps.

At prior close on LSE, Watches of Switzerland shares were trading at 745.00 pence.

The Group will announce first half results on 10 December 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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The Watches of Switzerland Group 9,06 1,68% The Watches of Switzerland Group

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