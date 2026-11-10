Watches Of Switzerland H1 Revenue Up 15%; Updates FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG.L) reported first half Group revenue of 974 million pounds, up 15% constant currency, or up 15% reported from last year. First half adjusted EBIT is expected to be 87-89 million pounds, with EBIT margin expansion of 80-100bps from prior year.

Brian Duffy, CEO, said: "We expect to deliver around 28% adjusted EBIT growth in the first half with 80-100bps of adjusted EBIT margin expansion, and close the period with net debt reduced by 88 million pounds year-on-year."

The Group updated its fiscal 2027 guidance on an adjusted pre-IFRS16 basis. Revenue growth is now projected at 7 - 10% at constant currency, revised form prior guidance of 5 - 10%. Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected at 60 - 80bps expansion from last year, revised from pror guidance of 40 - 80bps.

At prior close on LSE, Watches of Switzerland shares were trading at 745.00 pence.

The Group will announce first half results on 10 December 2026.

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