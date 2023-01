Watchmaker Bremont Scores a High-Profile New Backer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Bill Ackman's got time on his hands. Literally and figuratively.After buying several Bremont watches last summer, the indefatigable online activist investor told the Financial Times he grew so smitten with his new timekeepers that he decided to personally invest in the company. The billionaire also specified to the FT that he sent a handwritten note to Bremont's founders, brothers Nick and Giles English, to declare "I love watches."Continue reading