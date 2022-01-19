Water Asset Management Hires Sustainability and Farm Marketing Lead

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Asset Management LLC (WAM) is pleased to announce that Erin Heitkamp joined the WAM leadership team as Vice President, Sustainability and Farm Product Marketing.

Ms. Heitkamp will lead WAM's vision, strategy and execution around key performance indicators of sustainability and positive impact for our portfolios of agriculture assets and water resources. As WAM's farm team increases production and marketing of regenerative and organic farm products, broad acre crops, produce crops, and animal protein products, Erin will work with the team to enhance and measure ecosystem benefits, such as water retention, input reductions, habitat diversity, and carbon offset and insets.

Erin brings more than 20 years of experience driving sustainability initatives. For nearly 15 years, Erin served in various leadership roles at Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines focused on advancing the airlines' and the industry's positions on climate change, renewable fuels, and sustainability. Therafter, Ms. Heitkamp led the Sustainability Consulting practice at Wenck & Associates, followed by nearly five years at organic and regenerative food and feed company Pipeline Foods, overseeing sustainability, marketing, branding, communications, and industry affairs.

''We are delighted to welcome Erin and her passion for and experience in the sustainable food and agriculture space to the WAM team as we expand the farmland acreage that we own and regeneratively operate. The value we are creating on our farms is returning dividends to our investors and to society at large," said Disque Deane Jr., WAM's Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

Ms. Heitkamp was born and raised in Moorhead, MN and educated at the University of Wisconsin (B.S.) and Yale University (M.E.M). In addition, she interned with the Kenya Institute of Organic Farming researching sustainable agricultural developement. Ms. Heitkamp resides in St. Paul, MN with her husband and two daughters. She is a life-long runner and avid traveler and gardener.

Water Asset Management (WAM), founded in 2005 is a specialist investment firm focused on global public equities and US private equity investments in companies and assets that ensure water quality and water supply.

