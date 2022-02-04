|
04.02.2022 14:29:45
Water bills in England and Wales to rise from April
Announcement follows news of increase in energy bills and national insurance contributions in same monthHow Sunak’s cost of living support will affect householdsHouseholds can expect their water bills to rise to an average of almost £420 a year from April, compounding a record rise in energy costs and an increase in national insurance contributions that are due in the same month.Bills will rise by an average of 1.7% in England and Wales from April, according to the industry body Water UK, pushing up the typical annual bill by roughly £7 to £419 a year. In some parts of England bills could rise by up to 10%, while others may experience a modest decrease. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
