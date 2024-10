Water firms ‘laying groundwork’ to appeal against Ofwat bill rise cap, says Moody’s

Credit rating agency expects English and Welsh companies to challenge regulator’s ruling with CMA watchdogBusiness live – latest updatesWater companies are “laying the groundwork” to appeal against Ofwat’s decision to rein in how much they can increase customers’ bills, according to a leading credit rating agency.Moody’s said in a report on the water industry that it expected the companies to take the water regulator’s final ruling on bill rises to the competition watchdog for reconsideration if expectations for returns on investment did not improve. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian