Water Leaders to Accelerate Action Towards UN Sustainable Development Goals at IWA World Water Congress 2022

There are 2.3 billion people who now live in water-stressed countries and 18 million people risk being displaced by floods every year1. Against this backdrop, global water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL), will join water sector leaders at the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition, to explore solutions to build water security. Xylem executives will share perspectives on actions to increase communities’ resilience to water scarcity, and strategies to accelerate the decarbonization of water networks.

The congress takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11-15 September 2022. On Wednesday, September 14, Dave Flinton, Xylem’s Chief Innovation, Technology and Product Management Officer, will discuss the business models and multidisciplinary approaches needed for successful innovation in resource recovery. Learning to Dance in the Rain — How to Thrive in an Era of Climate Change, will explore actions taken to date and future trends.

Commenting on the congress, Dave Flinton said, "Technology can make communities more resilient in the face of severe weather. Through innovation and collaboration, we can modernize water systems so that communities have affordable, accessible water, and are buffered from shocks like droughts and floods.”

On Monday, September 12, Austin Alexander, Vice President, Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem, will take part in a keynote plenary discussion – Practical Perspectives in Building Resilience into Urban Water Management. During the session, she will share insights on building urban resiliency in the face of climate change, the solutions that are available, and the importance of maintaining momentum on the UN SDGs. As water infrastructure is a contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Alexander will also touch on the use of technology to meaningfully reduce emissions and help transform the future of water management.

On Wednesday, September 14, Xylem’s Global Procurement Sustainability Manager, Andrea Montuori will participate in a keynote plenary session on Uniting Youth for Water. This session will examine the role of youth within the water sector, with a special focus on the UN 2023 Water Conference, taking place in March next year.

Xylem will also hold two business forums at the congress:

On Tuesday, September 13, Joost Aloserij, Director of Business Development, Central & North Europe at Xylem, will lead a forum on Let's Redefine what's Possible for Water. Drawing on Xylem Vue, Xylem’s digital solutions platform that combines smart, connected technologies with intelligent systems and services. This session will focus on how utilities can embrace digital innovation to improve performance, reduce costs, and better serve their communities.

On Wednesday, September 14, Alexis De Kerchove, Senior Director, Marketing and Business Development, Europe Commercial Team, will lead a forum on Road to Net Zero, alongside Austin Alexander. This session will explore the importance of decarbonization for water and wastewater utilities.

Xylem is also the proud sponsor of the IWA Climate Smart Utilities Recognition Program which aims to inspire utilities and all their stakeholders to become Climate Smart and embrace climate resilience under three key pillars for action – adaptation, mitigation, and leadership. Following a robust review, forty-two Climate Smart utilities will be honored at the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition closing ceremony on Thursday, September 15.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

1 https://www.internal-displacement.org/global-report/grid2019/

