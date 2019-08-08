Water purifier Market by Technology, Distribution Channel, Portability, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water purifier Market by Technology (UV, RO, and Gravity based), Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), Portability (Portable, and Non-portable), and End User (Commercial and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025







Water purifiers remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in the developed regions while huge areas in developing countries still remain untapped. Water purifiers emerged as a primary necessity for consumers in the developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

Increase in disposable income of customers, rise in incidence of waterborne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution, and improvement in health of people are the prime drivers of the global water purifier market. Moreover, developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market players, as they are characterized by large population and heavy water pollution. However, increase in demand for packaged drinking water poses threat toward the growth of this market. Low market penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness for health and sanitation is expected to pose challenges in the growth of the global water purifier market. Moreover, high rate of pollution and population growth in the developing countries boost the growth of the market. Improvement in standard of living and rise in concerns of health & wellness are expected to boost the growth of the water purifier market in future. Therefore, the global water purifier market is expected to witness rapid growth in the developing economies in future.

The global water purifier market is segmented based on technology, distribution channel, portability, and end user. Depending on technology, the water purifier market is classified into UV, RO, and gravity based. Based on distribution channel, the water purifier market is divided into retail sales, direct sales, and online. Based on portability, it is bifurcated into portable and non-portable. The end user segment comprises commercial and residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Rest of Europe, and Western Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA).

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Best Water Technology Group, Brita GmbH, Tata Chemicals, Panasonic, Amway Corporation, Aquasana, HaloSource, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Inc., Eureka Forbes Limited, Kent RO System Ltd., and others have been provided in the report. The renowned market players have focused on launching well-equipped products with advanced water purification technologies. These players have heavily invested in R&D activities to introduce water purifiers equipped with reverse osmosis, ozone, ultra-violet, ultra-filtration, activated carbon, and candle filtration technologies. Moreover, purifiers installed with Wi-Fi technology and filter pitchers have been launched in the market. The market players are expected to launch more innovative products & solutions to cater to the rise in demand for potable water.

In 2016, Bluewater Group, a water purifier company, based in China launched three new products that are unique in terms of design, technology, and affordability. In 2015, Kent RO launched two new models named Aura and Eternal, based on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) in the Indian market to gain stronger foothold in the market.



