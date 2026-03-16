WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered a Aktie
WKN DE: A41H56 / ISIN: US9409231050
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16.03.2026 12:58:49
WaterBridge Infrastructure Posts Q4 Loss; Sees Adj. EBITDA Growth In FY26
(RTTNews) - WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) reported Monday a loss in its fourth quarter, which was narrower than the sequential third quarter. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $420 million to $460 million, representing approximately 9 percent annual growth.
The Company expects its full year produced water handling volumes to average approximately 2,500 to 2,700 MBbl/d, representing approximately 7 percent annual volume growth.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.58 million, compared to $18.68 million pro forma net loss in the third quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA was $103.84 million in the fourth quarter, compared to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $105.7 million in the third quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 50 percent.
Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $208.88 million as compared to $205.47 million in the preceding quarter
The sequential increase was mainly driven by continued produced water volume growth across the firm's infrastructure.
The company produced water handling volumes were 2.6 million barrels per day, up 1 percent sequentially.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 1.7 percent, trading at $25.78.
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