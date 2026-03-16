Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered a Aktie

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41H56 / ISIN: US9409231050

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.03.2026 12:58:49

WaterBridge Infrastructure Posts Q4 Loss; Sees Adj. EBITDA Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) reported Monday a loss in its fourth quarter, which was narrower than the sequential third quarter. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $420 million to $460 million, representing approximately 9 percent annual growth.

The Company expects its full year produced water handling volumes to average approximately 2,500 to 2,700 MBbl/d, representing approximately 7 percent annual volume growth.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.58 million, compared to $18.68 million pro forma net loss in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $103.84 million in the fourth quarter, compared to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $105.7 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 50 percent.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $208.88 million as compared to $205.47 million in the preceding quarter

The sequential increase was mainly driven by continued produced water volume growth across the firm's infrastructure.

The company produced water handling volumes were 2.6 million barrels per day, up 1 percent sequentially.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 1.7 percent, trading at $25.78.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered Shs -A- 25,35 0,12% WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX kaum verändert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich zum Wochenbeginn nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex kämpft sich über die Nulllinie zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen