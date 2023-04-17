Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 14:24:00

Waterdrop Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

BEIJING, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 17, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.waterdrop-inc.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at IR@shuidi-inc.com. 

 About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Waterdrop Inc.
IR@shuidi-inc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301798825.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Waterdrop Incorporation American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Waterdrop Incorporation American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Waterdrop Incorporation American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs -A- 2,97 0,34% Waterdrop Incorporation American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulsarmer Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX und DAX beenden ruhigen Handelstag wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen freundlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag in den frühen Stunden bergauf - bis zum Handelsende sind die Gewinne aber weggebröckelt. Die Wall Street erlebte einen ruhigen Wochenauftakt. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten letztendlich im grünen Bereich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen