Waterdrop Turns To Profit In Q4; Net Operating Revenue Up 12.5%

(RTTNews) - Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) reported net profit attributable to Waterdrop for the fourth quarter of RMB 126.2 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 71.2 million, prior year. Profit per share was RMB 0.03 compared to a loss of RMB 0.02.

Adjusted net profit attributable to Waterdrop was RMB 159.7 million, compared with an adjusted net profit of RMB 5.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Net operating revenue increased by 12.5% year over year to RMB 679.5 million from RMB 603.9 million, prior year, which was primarily due to the collection of insurance-related income, crowdfunding service fees and digital clinical trial solution income.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.