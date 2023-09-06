WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER ANNOUNCES COMEBACK OF ALL COMEBACKS WITH RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE FALL FLAVORS: SPICED APPLE AND CRANBERRY

With expanded distribution nationwide, these uniquely fall flavors are available for a limited time only

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced the return of its Spiced Apple and Cranberry sparkling water flavors, both as limited-time-only (LTO) offerings this fall. Just in time for the fresh start to the season, Waterloo's Spiced Apple and Cranberry are ideal for savoring straight from a chilled can while cheering from the sidelines or in a full-flavor mocktail or cocktail around the firepit.

Waterloo's nostalgic Spiced Apple and Cranberry sparkling water flavors, now in their second and third seasons, respectively, won big on the shelves last year. Spiced Apple ignites the best memories of the season with the perfect balance of warm baked and crisp apple, aromatic spices and sweet cider notes, while Cranberry features a crisp, vibrant and complex flavor profile artfully blending the familiar tartness with juicy and tannin notes – all the best of cranberry.

"Fans have been asking for the return of Waterloo Spiced Apple and Cranberry since they sold out last season!" said Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterloo Sparkling Water. "Our research is clear on this – seasonal flavors are essential to driving excitement for the brand and growth of households buying the brand. With this big comeback of two of our most successful LTOs, we hope to bring excitement to the category and our fans, who have been eagerly anticipating their return and to welcome more consumers into the Waterloo family."

Retailer interest in these returning LTO flavors is strong, with double the total volume commitment and 30% more retailers over last year. "The momentum behind Waterloo is undeniable," said Jason Shiver, Waterloo Sparkling Water CEO. "On top of expanded seasonal distribution for Spiced Apple and Cranberry, the brand has the fastest-growing number of households buying, dollar-sales, market share and distribution among the competitive set of flavored sparkling waters. Retailers and consumers alike are responding to our full-out flavors that continue to differentiate us from the competition."

Like all Waterloo varieties, both Spiced Apple and Cranberry are free of calories, sugar, and sweeteners. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles.

For fans looking for more ways to enjoy these fall LTO offerings, Waterloo has developed new mocktail recipes that feature both comeback flavors, including the Fall Tea Spritz and Autumn Sangria.

Waterloo Spiced Apple and Cranberry sparkling waters are beginning to roll out this month at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart.com, HEB, Central Market, select Costco locations, Natural Grocers, Fred Meyer, Sprouts, select Safeway Albertsons divisions, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Cub Foods and Fresh Thyme, and more. For more information and to find a retailer near you or online, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo go all in on full flavor every day – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

