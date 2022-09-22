Waterpik® and 31,000 FT launch a new campaign featuring joyfully-obsessed water flossers

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Church & Dwight's Waterpik Water Flosser brand is launching a new campaign targeting oral care enthusiasts who want to "up" their oral care game. Each spot in the campaign begins with the insight that once you experience the benefits of a Waterpik Water Flosser, you just can't resist telling others about it – whether they want to know or not.

"This campaign is based in a truth we saw over and over again, from our personal experience to consumer research to thousands of online reviews, and that is, when you add a Waterpik Water Flosser to your routine, you become obsessed. You talk about it with your family and friends. You share your experience with total strangers. You just can't help it," said Bart Prins, General Manager, Waterpik.

The campaign, directed by Jordan Brady of kaboom productions and edited by Keith James at Republic, features the Waterpik-adoring sharing what they love about their Waterpik Water Flosser with unsuspecting friends, family and in some case, total strangers.

"TMI. That's the premise of this campaign. Exuberant overshare-ers telling others the most compelling details of using a Waterpik Water Flosser in a delightfully funny way," said Kristina Blake, Partner, Creative Director at 31,000 FT. "The humor is based in the truth of the product. Which makes the best kind of advertising."

"We want to compel people, in a charming way, to understand that Waterpik is on a mission to improve oral health for everyone," said Charisse Winecki, Head of Oral Health Marketing for Waterpik.

"At 31,000 FT we are purpose finders, and bringing the joy of healthy routines to people is a very noble purpose, indeed. Bringing a smile while doing it, well that's even better," said Blake.

The campaign is running on a variety of network, cable, connected and OTT TV.

ABOUT 31,000 FT

31,000 FT is a full-service creative advertising agency, partnering with national, regional and local clients, based in Addison, Texas. Team members share a passion for identifying and cultivating each brand's higher-level purpose. We bring that purpose to life through brand strategy, social strategy, broadcast/digital/print advertising, video content and web design, and we do it all with 99.6% less bureaucracy than the big agencies.

ABOUT CHURCH & DWIGHT, CO.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, ZICAM® and THERABREATH®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

