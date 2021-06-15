WaterPower Canada launches industry's premier national annual event: the virtual 2021 Canadian Waterpower Week

Industry and stakeholders from across Canada and the world are invited to explore the future of hydropower in North America at WaterPower Canada's conference on October 6-8, 2021.

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - WaterPower Canada today announced its annual Canadian Waterpower Week will be held virtually from October 6 to 8, 2021. The Conference will explore hydropower's evolving role in our clean-energy mix as we build toward net-zero emissions in Canada.

More than 400 industry stakeholders, representing Canada, U.S. and abroad, will navigate the key issues and opportunities facing the sector. Over three days of programming, attendees will gain exclusive insights and network with key industry stakeholders, including decision-makers from hydropower generators, senior executives, supply chain experts, and representatives from government, academia and think tanks.

WaterPower Canada is thrilled to have the support of Canada's leading hydroelectricity producers and developers including BC Hydro, Hydro-Québec, Manitoba Hydro, Ontario Power Generation, TC Energy and Evolugen, and major manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies such as Andritz Hydro Canada, BBA, GE Renewable Energy, Kiewit, SNC-Lavalin, Barnard, HATCH, CIMA+, and marketing agency 3flow communications, in the delivery of the event. Find out how you can raise your company's profile at the conference and show support for the industry.

Industry experts and thought leaders are invited to express their interest to speak at the event here.

Visit the brand-new conference website to learn more and take advantage of early-bird registration by June 30, 2021, to save!

Quotes

"The next 10 years are critical to advance the projects and investments that will be needed to achieve Canada's Paris Agreement climate targets, and to build toward net zero from there. This Conference for Canada's original and largest clean and renewable energy industry will explore the major competitive advantages that hydropower presents as we phase out coal, increase clean power production, and advance electrification and green hydrogen. Join us at this milestone event. It will be an unparalleled opportunity to navigate this path together."

– Patrick Bateman, Interim President, WaterPower Canada

"I am pleased to participate in this major industry meeting hosted by WaterPower Canada. We will have the opportunity to continue our discussions to identify the fastest and most economical ways to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality in North America through greater collaboration between the various players in the renewable energy scene."

– Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro-Québec

"BC Hydro is proud to be a Conference Partner for the 2021 Canadian Waterpower Week. I am looking forward to sharing how the CleanBC plan is leveraging our abundant hydroelectricity to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and attract investment in British Columbia."

– Chris O'Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer, BC Hydro

"Andritz Hydro Canada is thrilled to again be amongst the leading manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies sponsoring WaterPower Canada's annual event for the national hydropower industry. This is truly a pivotal time for our industry to work together. We must ensure that hydropower's significant jobs and investment potential in the coming decade is maximized for Canada's post-pandemic recovery, as we build toward a net-zero future."

— Daniel Carrier, President, Andritz Hydro Canada

