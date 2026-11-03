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WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035

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03.11.2026 12:34:25

Waters Acquires MOBILion Systems To Expand Proteomics Business

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT), a life sciences and diagnostics company, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired MOBILion Systems, Inc., a developer of technology used to analyze complex molecules.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will strengthen its presence in the protein research market by combining MOBILion's SLIM technology with its Xevo MRT mass spectrometry platform.

The company said the combined technology will help scientists identify and study more proteins in complex biological samples with greater speed and accuracy.

The technology will also support large-scale protein research and AI-based studies by generating large amounts of high-quality data.

The company said the acquisition could help turn protein discoveries into medical tests, including blood tests for early cancer detection and disease monitoring.

The company noted that the LC-MS proteomics market is worth an estimated $2 billion and is growing at a high single-digit rate annually.

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