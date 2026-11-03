Waters Aktie
WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035
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03.11.2026 13:00:21
Waters Corp. Q3 Adjusted EPS Rises 21%; Raises Annual Outlook; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT), a provider of analytical instruments and services, Tuesday reported lower third-quarter net income, while adjusted earnings per share increased 21% from the prior year. The company also raised its full-year outlook.
Net income fell to $81 million or $0.82 per share from $149 million or $2.50 per share a year ago, due to acquisition-related and restructuring costs.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose 21% to $4.10 from $3.40 in the year-ago quarter.
Third-quarter revenue was $1.767 billion, comprising $871 million in organic revenue and $896 million from the acquired Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions businesses.
Organic revenue increased 9% to $871 million from $800 million a year earlier. Revenue from the acquired businesses rose to $896 million from $885 million.
For full-year 2026, the company now expects organic constant-currency revenue growth of 9.1% to 9.7%, compared with its earlier forecast of 7% to 9%.
Organic revenue is now projected at $3.429 billion to $3.447 billion, versus the previous range of $3.370 billion to $3.431 billion.
The company raised its acquired business revenue expectation to approximately $3.050 billion from $3.045 billion. Total reported revenue is now expected to range from $6.479 billion to $6.497 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of $6.415 billion to $6.476 billion.
Waters also updated its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $14.60 to $14.70 from the previous range of $14.45 to $14.65.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects organic constant-currency revenue growth of 7% to 9%, with organic reported revenue projected at $984 million to $1.002 billion.
Acquired business revenue is expected to be approximately $817 million, taking total revenue to a projected range of $1.801 billion to $1.819 billion.
Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS is forecast at $4.58 to $4.68, representing year-over-year growth of 1% to 3%.
"With improving end market conditions and momentum accelerating across the combined company, we are raising our full year 2026 revenue guidance by $43 million at the midpoint and our fourth quarter guidance calls for double digit growth in both our organic and acquired businesses on a days adjusted basisnd rising customer testing volume accelerated growth," said Udit Batra, President & Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation.
Waters shares were up nearly 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $449.53 on Monday.
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