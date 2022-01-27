Waters Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report, measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress and achievements we’ve made towards creating an inclusive workplace where diversity in all forms can thrive — but our work is not done,” said Dr. Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO. "We will continue to challenge ourselves as an organization and expand our efforts to support and advocate for inclusivity within and beyond the walls of our labs and offices and out into our communities around the world.”

The company recently hired a new head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to continue helping Waters reach its ultimate goal of being as representative of the society we live in. In 2022, Waters will continue to build on its internal and external programs and initiatives that have contributed to the recognition of Waters as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. These programs include growing a Supplier Diversity Program that incorporates more diverse suppliers such as minority and veteran-owned businesses in all corporate contracting and procurement initiatives and diversifying employee recruitment initiatives.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Waters for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Waters’ efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

