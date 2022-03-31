Waters Introduces Xevo TQ Absolute – The Most Sensitive and Compact Benchtop Tandem Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the new Xevo™ TQ Absolute system, the most sensitive and compact benchtop tandem mass spec in its class.i

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005189/en/

Waters Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer is up to 45% smaller, uses up to 50% less power and nitrogen, and generates up to 50% less heat than competing tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Waters Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer is up to 45% smaller, uses up to 50% less power and nitrogen, and generates up to 50% less heat than competing tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> The exceptionally sensitive Waters Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer is up to 45% smaller, uses up to 50% less power and nitrogen, and generates up to 50% less heat than competing tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Waters’ newest high-performance mass spectrometer is up to 15X more sensitive for quantifying negatively ionizing compounds than its predecessorii and is 45% smaller and uses up to 50% less electricity and gas supply than other high-performance tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers available on the market.iii The Xevo TQ Absolute is designed to help pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental analytical laboratories meet regulations requiring trace-level quantitative mass spectrometry analyses for a broad set of applications.

"The Xevo TQ Absolute is for laboratories looking for industry-leading quantitative sensitivity, accuracy, reproducibility, efficiency and sustainability,” said Jon Pratt, Waters Division Senior Vice President, Waters Corporation. "It offers more analytical firepower in a much smaller footprint than any other mass spec in its class, reaches exceptionally low limits of quantitation, and aids laboratory managers to best optimize their equipment utilization and analytical output.”

For optimal performance, Waters pairs the Xevo TQ Absolute mass spectrometer with Waters’ ACQUITY™ Premier UPLC System with MaxPeak™ HPS technology which eliminates non-specific adsorption of compounds containing phosphate and/or carboxylate groups and improves their recovery. Together, this integrated LC-MS/MS system is designed to drive the limits of quantitation to exceptionally low levels for many applications including:

Quantifying regulated impurities in drug products

Performing oligonucleotide bioanalytical assays

Measuring concentrations of endogenous metabolites in large cohort clinical studies

Quantifying residues and contaminants in food and environmental samples

Measuring low-level drugs and toxicants in physiological matrices

Detecting trace-level leachables from food packaging

The Xevo TQ Absolute incorporates thoughtful design features that enable consistent and reproducible analyses, allowing labs to maintain performance and uptime for longer periods in between routine cleaning and service intervals. This is achieved with new guidance on optimal probe positioning for both sensitivity and robustness and a source shield that helps minimize source contamination by the sample matrix or mobile phase salts.

The Xevo TQ Absolute is optimized for use with the waters_connect™ software platform and is also compatible with Waters MassLynx™ mass spectrometry software. For laboratories painstakingly reviewing the results from large numbers of samples, or those quantifying hundreds of small molecule components and contaminants in a single run, the MS Quan app on waters_connect and its unique Exception Focused Review (XFR) functionality, lets scientists review data in up to half the time it used to take themiv.

Worldwide customer shipments of the Xevo TQ Absolute are expected to commence in May.

Additional Resources

Register here for our April 7 launch event

Learn more about the Xevo TQ Absolute features and benefits

Read the blog post Can Ever-Increasing Analytical Sensitivity and Sustainability Go Hand-in-Hand?

Follow and connect with Waters via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, Xevo, ACQUITY, MaxPeak, MassLynx and waters_connect are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

______________________

i Based on a comparison of the sensitivity and product specifications of currently available instruments on the market

ii Waters Xevo TQ- XS

iii Based on a comparison of product specifications for the Sciex 7500, Sciex 6500, Agilent 6495C and Thermo TSQ Altis

iv Estimate based on time on task comparison of a batch of pesticides in a food safety analysis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005189/en/