Waters Aktie

Waters für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035

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04.08.2026 13:00:21

Waters Posts Loss In Q2; Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Waters Corporation (WAT) reported a second quarter net loss of $136 million compared to net income of $147 million, prior year. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss per share of $1.39, compared to profit of $2.47 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EPS grew 3% to $3.05, compared to $2.95 for the second quarter of 2025.

Reported revenue for the second quarter was $1.645 billion, compared to $771 million, previous year. Organic revenue for the second quarter was $828 million, compared to $771 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7% as reported and 9% in constant currency. Revenue from Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions was $817 million compared to $783 million on a prior year comparable basis.

The company increased full-year 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth guidance to the range of 7.0% to 9.0%. Full-year organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.370 billion to $3.431 billion. The company increased its acquired business revenue expectation and now expects full-year 2026 acquired business reported revenue of approximately $3.045 billion on an owned-period basis. Total company reported revenue for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $6.415 billion to $6.476 billion. The company increased full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to the range of $14.45 to $14.65, which represents 10% to 12% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth and is 12% to 14% on a constant currency basis.

The Company expects third quarter 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10%. Third quarter organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $850 million to $867 million. The company expects acquired business reported revenue to be approximately $895 million. Total company reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.745 billion to $1.762 billion. The company expects third quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.05, which represents 16% to 19% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Waters Corporation shares are down 1.30 percent to $370.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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