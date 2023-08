Watsco Q2 Results Misses Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Tuesday reported that earnings allocated to shareholders for the second quarter declined to $160.85 million or $4.42 per share from $174.99 million or $4.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 6 percent to $2.00 billion from $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.93 per share on revenues of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com