16.02.2023 13:59:14

Watsco Q4 Earnings Spikes

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Thursday announced a surge in fourth-quarter earnings from the prior year.

The Miami-based industrial distribution company reported quarterly earnings of $137.67 million, up from $78.89 million last year.

On a per-share basis, earnings increased to $3.55 from $2.02 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.35 per share.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.12 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.581 billion, up from $1.511 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $1.61 billion.

The company said its Board has authorized an 11 percent increase in annual dividend rate effective in January 2023 to $9.80 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Watsco Inc.mehr Nachrichten