13.02.2024 14:00:17

Watsco Q4 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Stock Dips In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration products, on Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell to $75.84 million from last year's $128.28 million.

Earnings per share declined to $2.06 from $3.55 last year. The prior year's adjusted earnings per share were $2.35.

Revenues grew 1 percent to $1.60 billion from last year's $1.58 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $2.41 per share on revenues of $1.65 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Watsco announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10 percent annual dividend increase to $10.80 per share, effective with the next regular quarterly payment to be declared in April 2024.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Watsco shares were losing around 7.4 percent to trade at $380.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Watsco Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Watsco Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Watsco Inc. 379,80 6,15% Watsco Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen