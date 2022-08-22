Waud Capital Partners Promotes Rich Roggeveen to Principal

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (WCP), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Roggeveen to Principal.

"Rich's promotion to Principal is a reflection of his strong performance and leadership, which has been instrumental to the growth and success of WCP. We appreciate all his contributions and couldn't be more excited that he represents the future of this firm," said Justin DuPere and Matt Clary, Partners and leaders of WCP's Software and Technology practice.

Rich joined WCP in 2017 on the Software and Technology investment team and currently serves on the boards of HSI and The CE Shop, and as a board observer at Lifelong Learner. "From the outset of our partnership with Waud Capital, Rich has played an integral role in our rapid growth. His strong analytical skills combined with a thoughtful and collaborative communications approach enable him to serve as a trusted advisor to the management team, a cornerstone of a successful partnership," said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI, a Waud portfolio company that provides comprehensive safety, compliance, employee development, and training software.

Rich has meaningfully advanced the firm's activity across the broader Knowledge Technology space, leading research and outreach to drive important investment and firm initiatives. His efforts in building WCP's domain expertise have helped to shape the firm's approach across a range of markets including education, training, HR, compliance, and information technology. "Rich's expertise across the Knowledge Tech sector is a huge asset to our firm. Through his contributions and leadership, he has shown that he truly exemplifies WCP's unique CEO-first, research-backed approach to investing", said DuPere.

Rich is also a passionate people leader in the firm – he is a member of WCP's ESG Committee and an ally of the Women of WCP (WoW) employee resource group, which aims to empower and support women within the firm.

Prior to joining WCP, Rich worked at GTCR as an investment associate. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated summa cum laude, and an MBA, with high honors, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners (WCP) is a growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional executive leadership as they seek to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software and technology services. Since its founding, WCP has completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on WCP, visit www.waudcapital.com.

