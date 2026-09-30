Wave Life Science Advance Liver-Focused SiRNA Program With GSK; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - A liver-focused RNA medicine candidate from Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is moving into GSK's development pipeline, triggering a $12 million milestone payment to Wave under their research collaboration.

The candidate was developed using Wave's proprietary SpiNA design GalNAc-siRNA, an RNA-based approach designed to reduce the production of specific proteins involved in disease. The program is being advanced for a hepatology indication, or a condition affecting the liver.

Under the collaboration, Wave is eligible to receive $330 million to $375 million in development, launch, and commercial milestones for each program, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales. These potential payments depend on the programs reaching the applicable development and commercial milestones.

Wave said three additional collaboration programs are also advancing toward potential candidate selection. The programs are being developed using the company's PRISM platform which combines multiple RNA-targeting technologies with insights from human genetics to identify potential treatments.

Wave's Pipeline

Wave's broader pipeline includes WVE-007 for obesity, which is in Phase 2a, and WVE-006 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a RestorAATion-2 trial. WVE-008, an investigational treatment for PNPLA3 I148M liver disease in preclinical development, with a clinical trial application planned for the second half of 2026. The company also has clinical programs targeting WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and WVE-003 for Huntington's disease, along with several preclinical programs.

The latest candidate selection gives Wave another program moving forward with GSK while additional collaboration programs continue toward potential candidate selection.

The company ended June 30, 2026, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $490.6 million, which the company expects to fund its operations through the third quarter of 2028.

WVE has traded between $3.55 and $21.73 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $3.64, down 0.82%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.91, up 7.42%.