Wave Life Sciences Stock Surges 131% On Positive Obesity Drug Trial Data
(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is soaring 130.57 percent, up $9.78 to $17.27 on Monday, after announcing strong interim results from the lowest therapeutic cohort of its first-in-human INLIGHT trial for WVE-007, an investigational obesity treatment.
Wave Life Sciences is currently trading at $17.27 compared with a previous close of $7.49 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $12.82 and has traded between $12.72 and $18.80 so far today, with volume at 112,108,555 shares.
The 52-week range stands at $5.28 to $18.80.
