Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

WAVE Life Sciences Aktie

WAVE Life Sciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1436W / ISIN: SG9999014716

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 21:17:57

Wave Life Sciences Stock Surges 131% On Positive Obesity Drug Trial Data

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is soaring 130.57 percent, up $9.78 to $17.27 on Monday, after announcing strong interim results from the lowest therapeutic cohort of its first-in-human INLIGHT trial for WVE-007, an investigational obesity treatment.

Wave Life Sciences is currently trading at $17.27 compared with a previous close of $7.49 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $12.82 and has traded between $12.72 and $18.80 so far today, with volume at 112,108,555 shares.

The 52-week range stands at $5.28 to $18.80.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WAVE Life Sciences Ltdmehr Nachrichten