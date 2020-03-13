Wave.video Launches First Integrated Video Marketing Solution

BOSTON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave.video (first launched in 2017) has established itself as the leading online video editor for creating videos to boost social media engagement. The soaring market demand for video content across all distribution platforms triggered the development of the new extended solution. Wave.video platform markedly accelerates video creation and distribution processes as from now on marketers can create efficient campaigns by repurposing any video content at speed and scale with only one tool.

Wave.video platform suggests an innovative workflow:

- Upload your video content and mix in all needed marketing elements using a comprehensive set of editing features: animated text, logo, brand colors, calls to action, etc.

- Customize the video player applying your branded color palette and removing any controls that may distract viewers from your message.

- Publish or embed videos on multiple distribution channels including websites, emails, social media, automatically generated landing pages and more.

- Repurpose portions of your video by seamlessly converting them to any popular aspect ratios, thus creating a series of promotional assets that drive traffic to the master video.

- Leverage the benefits of the call-to-action feature that is preset for every video you create and designed to lead the viewers further through the conversion funnel.

The powerful combination of in-browser editing and cloud-based video hosting allows businesses to keep their video content up-to-date. Wave.video's unique technology automatically updates the already embedded videos with any edits performed on the platform.

Wave.video was launched by Dmitry Skavish, Kiril Kalishev, and Kate Skavish in 2017 at Animatron Inc, maker of the online tool for creating animated videos and presentations. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with two offices in Europe. Over 1,000,000 marketers from all around the globe successfully use Wave.video for their business growth.

