Waverley Street Foundation Fills Senior Staff Roles

Dr. Lande Ajose - an accomplished public policy leader and former vice president and senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California - will serve as Managing Director & Chief of Staff while new Chief Operating Officer Jagadha Sivan - an experienced social impact executive - brings extensive management experience with mission-driven organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waverley Street Foundation , an organization that invests at the intersection of climate solutions and community priorities, today announced appointments in two senior staff roles: Dr. Lande Ajose will serve as the Foundation's Managing Director and Chief of Staff, and Jagadha Sivan will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Working directly with Foundation President Jared Blumenfeld, Ajose and Sivan will be instrumental in executing Waverley Street Foundation's global strategy and mission.

Waverley Street Foundation Hires Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer

"Jagadha and Lande share Waverley Street's core belief that real climate progress is driven by including voices that need to be heard and ensuring equity in everything we do. They both have a deep understanding of how to collaborate with communities to accelerate powerful solutions," said Waverley Street President Jared Blumenfeld. "We're incredibly excited to fill these roles with such extraordinary talent and strengthen the growing team that is moving Waverley Street's mission forward."

By 2035, the Waverley Street Foundation has committed to invest the entirety of its endowment — more than $3 billion as of 2022 — to support organizations working on solutions at the intersection of climate change and community priorities. As Waverley Street Foundation's managing director and chief of staff, Ajose will lead the organization's development and implementation of strategic plans in a range of areas. As chief operating officer, Sivan will be at the forefront of the organization's execution and culture, ensuring effectiveness, accountability, transparency, and inclusion in everything they do.

Throughout her career, Ajose has worked to improve the lives of Californians as a leader in state government, private philanthropy, and research institutions." At Waverley Street we are crafting a bold, intersectional, and global strategy to ensure the livability of our planet, while also addressing the challenges communities are facing from climate change in the here-and-now," said Ajose. "I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to that work, and to be part of the team as we expand and energize Waverley's broad coalition of community climate partners."

Sivan built her career seeking out innovative approaches to solving major societal challenges and has advised mission-driven organizations on a wide spectrum of matters including revenue and growth strategies and maximizing impact. "Waverley Street's ambition is to generate a huge positive impact in the next decade, and I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is so passionate about the work ahead," said Sivan. "We are ready to move with speed and dedication that matches the urgency of the climate challenge and supports the incredible work of our frontline partners."

Executive Backgrounds

Lande Ajose previously served as vice president, Walter and Esther Hewlett Chair in Understanding California's Future and senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. She formerly served as senior policy advisor for higher education for California Governor Gavin Newsom, and helped to advance special projects for the governor during the pandemic. Before joining the Newsom administration, Ajose was executive director of California Competes, chaired the California Student Aid Commission, and served on the governance bodies of the Institute for Higher Education Policy, the Institute for College Access and Success, and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. She currently sits on the PPIC Higher Education Center Advisory Council and on the Board of Trustees at Occidental College. She holds a PhD in urban and regional studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and her research expertise includes addressing issues of poverty and inequality through education and employment.

Jagadha Sivan most recently served as chief operating officer at ImpactMapper, where she led efforts to help philanthropies and corporations track the impact of their programs. She previously served as a board member at La Cocina, where she developed strategic plans to address inequities in business ownership for immigrant women in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sivan also focused on launching a business incubator for previously incarcerated Black and Brown women, revamping the growth strategy for the largest Native American owned-operated CPG company, and addressing the lack of healthcare coordination for the publicly insured population in San Francisco. With a master's in computer science from University of Florida, Sivan pivoted to impact work, starting her career in this space as a founding member at World of Good, a venture-funded, socially conscious retail platform where she helped generate sustainable livelihoods for women artisans in more than 34 countries.

About Waverley Street Foundation

The voices, experiences, and innovations of neighborhoods and communities around the world have a central place in protecting people, nature, health, and our planet. Waverley Street Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supports grantees working closely with farmers, students, investors, Indigenous peoples, advocates, and many others. By 2035, the Waverley Street Foundation has committed to invest the entirety of its endowment — more than $3 billion as of 2022 — to support organizations working on solutions at the intersection of climate change and community priorities. In the coming weeks, the Foundation will launch its website to provide more details on its mission, grantees, and the impact of their work.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waverley-street-foundation-fills-senior-staff-roles-301669357.html

SOURCE Waverley Street Foundation