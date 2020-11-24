Wavo, the Global Leader in Music Marketing and Analytics, Named One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Companies

Wavo ranks 13th with 1,268% in revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Wavo has been presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Wavo has ranked 13th with an impressive 1,268% in revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

Wavo's CEO Conor Clarke credits a continued investment in machine learning and domain experts across music, analytics, and data science with the company's 1,268% percent revenue growth.

"We're proud to be recognized by Deloitte as one of music's most-innovative companies" said Clarke, "We have a bold vision to build the operating system of the music industry. As we deploy new analytics solutions and our AI platform on a global scale, we move closer to this vision, and are excited to see Wavo technology unlock new value for artists. A big thank you to our team for working so tirelessly to make this happen.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

Wavo also placed 92nd on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America.

Clarke said "It's an honour to see Wavo in the Fast 500 ranking, alongside CEOs who are building category-defining vertical software companies: Alex Robinson at Juniper Square, Ara Mahdessian at ServiceTitan, Martin Basiri at ApplyBoard, Sanjit Biswas at Samsara, and Peter Brodsky at Hyperscience."

About Wavo -

Wavo is a leading marketing automation and analytics platform provider for the music industry. Wavo offers a range of products and services for marketing automation and business intelligence developed on our big data and machine learning platform. Our vertically-integrated products combined with our teams' broad experience in the field gives our customers a critical edge by connecting them to insights and analysis tailored to the music industry. To learn more visit: www.wavo.me

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wavo-the-global-leader-in-music-marketing-and-analytics-named-one-of-deloittes-technology-fast-50-companies-301179944.html

SOURCE wavo.me