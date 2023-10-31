|
31.10.2023 09:07:00
Wavv Unveils MusicGPT v2, Elevating AI-Driven Music Composition to New Heights
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavv, the cutting-edge innovator in generative AI, releases MusicGPT v2, an advanced iteration of its revolutionary text-to-music product. This latest release showcases enhancements that promise to redefine the musicAI landscape.
Founded by Ivan Linn, co-producer and original artist behind iconic video game soundtracks including Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, Linn also served as the Music Director of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Symphony. Assassin's Creed has won a Grammy Award earlier this year, making it the first video game soundtrack to have won a major music award in the history of Grammys.
"MusicGPT is poised to create a seismic shift in the very core of music creation and consumption, enabling individuals, with or without music training to craft an abundance of songs in under 15 seconds." said CEO of Wavv, Ivan Linn
The Wavv co-founding team includes the Head of X (formerly Twitter) and Chief Designer of Bahamut, Wavv is led by industry luminaries with a rich background in music and technology. Wavv recently welcomed a distinguished AI executive from Apple to its advisory board, further fortifying its strategic vision and industry influence. Additionally, the project is backed by well connected groups of private investors including AngelList.
Thriving and Growing Ecosystem:
Wavv has rapidly solidified its position as a hub for creative innovation. Recently, the company co-hosted transformative Generative AI hackathons with industry titans including AGI House, Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Ex-Tesla AI Director and OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy, The Chainsmokers, Canadian Singer/Songwriter Grimes, and Google X and Waymo Co-Founder Sebastian Thrun. The event drew thousands of hackers, underscoring Wavv's commitment to fostering collaborative progress.
Generative AI is quickly growing in today's world, especially when it comes to creating visuals, images, and art. While music has taken a bit of a back seat thus far in the public sphere, Wavv's technology is set to bring music creation using generative AI front and center. This sudden explosion in the ability to create will not only impact individual users, but also at the enterprise level, changing the way the world both creates and consumes music.
About Wavv:
Wavv is a trailblazer in generative AI, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of music composition. Led by a team of industry veterans, including Ivan Linn, Wavv's mission is to revolutionize the creative process through cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit https://musicgpt.wavv.app.
