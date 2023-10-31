Wavv Unveils MusicGPT v2, Elevating AI-Driven Music Composition to New Heights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavv, the cutting-edge innovator in generative AI, releases MusicGPT v2, an advanced iteration of its revolutionary text-to-music product. This latest release showcases enhancements that promise to redefine the musicAI landscape.

A Closer Look - Components and Innovations of MusicGPT v2:

Rapid Composition Across Three Genres. MusicGPT v2 boasts the ability to craft captivating musical pieces in under 15 seconds, spanning three distinct genres. 1) Peaceful Piano: puts together melodies and notes reflecting a calming feeling, 2) Deep Sleep: plays sounds at frequencies that resonate with the brain to promote sleep, 3) Romance: plays an audio frequency that activates the brain to get more in the mood in an intimate setting, and to ensure responsible usage, this genre requires age verification.

Introducing "Blackbox" Sound Processing Protocol. MusicGPT v2 introduces the game-changing "Blackbox" sound processing protocol, setting a new industry standard for pristine audio quality in the field of music AI through autonomous post-production. The high quality provided through this technology makes the music sound as if it was composed by a human and performed live.

Introducing A New Language Model "Musica". Wavv is creating its own language model specifically for music. This will be revolutionary in the music AI space and allow for the unprecedented creation of great music that is following the foundational models and rules of music theory. This is key for composing music, as the current language models in the market do not create from the perspective of a trained musician that can recognize which notes and sequences go together and which do not.

Freemium Model for Unrestricted Access. Users can access MusicGPT v2 for free, enjoying its powerful capabilities. For music enthusiasts seeking to download their creations, a premium subscription plan is available at just $15 per month.

Wavv's Visionaries:

Founded by Ivan Linn, co-producer and original artist behind iconic video game soundtracks including Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, Linn also served as the Music Director of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Symphony. Assassin's Creed has won a Grammy Award earlier this year, making it the first video game soundtrack to have won a major music award in the history of Grammys.

"MusicGPT is poised to create a seismic shift in the very core of music creation and consumption, enabling individuals, with or without music training to craft an abundance of songs in under 15 seconds." said CEO of Wavv, Ivan Linn

The Wavv co-founding team includes the Head of X (formerly Twitter) and Chief Designer of Bahamut, Wavv is led by industry luminaries with a rich background in music and technology. Wavv recently welcomed a distinguished AI executive from Apple to its advisory board, further fortifying its strategic vision and industry influence. Additionally, the project is backed by well connected groups of private investors including AngelList.

Thriving and Growing Ecosystem:

Wavv has rapidly solidified its position as a hub for creative innovation. Recently, the company co-hosted transformative Generative AI hackathons with industry titans including AGI House, Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Ex-Tesla AI Director and OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy, The Chainsmokers, Canadian Singer/Songwriter Grimes, and Google X and Waymo Co-Founder Sebastian Thrun. The event drew thousands of hackers, underscoring Wavv's commitment to fostering collaborative progress.

Generative AI is quickly growing in today's world, especially when it comes to creating visuals, images, and art. While music has taken a bit of a back seat thus far in the public sphere, Wavv's technology is set to bring music creation using generative AI front and center. This sudden explosion in the ability to create will not only impact individual users, but also at the enterprise level, changing the way the world both creates and consumes music.

About Wavv:

Wavv is a trailblazer in generative AI, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of music composition. Led by a team of industry veterans, including Ivan Linn, Wavv's mission is to revolutionize the creative process through cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit https://musicgpt.wavv.app.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wavv-unveils-musicgpt-v2-elevating-ai-driven-music-composition-to-new-heights-301972463.html

SOURCE Wavv