WAX Burns 243 Million Tokens on Strong Growth and Momentum

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)™ was born back in December 2017, Co-Founder William Quigley saw a need to bring video game and e-commerce transactions to the blockchain. Quigley recognized that people want to own and trade their digital assets without onerous restrictions from giant, faceless corporations.

WAX is delivering on this promise by providing decentralized blockchain tools and services that are secure, resilient and easy to use. As the WAX ecosystem continues to grow, the team has recorded three important developments in the past few weeks.

First Token Burn: Today the company announced 243 million WAX Protocol Tokens have been burned since the WAX Blockchain mainnet was launched on June 30 , 2019. The burn is equal to 26.4% of tokens in circulating supply.





WAX anticipates several new developments in the next few months to support its mission to provide the most frictionless platform to own, trade and transact digital assets.

"This massive token burn reflects the amount of enthusiasm our community has for our platform. As more people unstake their Genesis WAX Tokens to use the WAX blockchain, we will see even more tokens being burned," said William Quigley, co-founder of WAX.

The WAX Genesis Block Member (GBM) Rewards program

WAX ERC20 Token holders who participated in the mainnet token swap received Genesis WAX Protocol Tokens. Genesis WAX Protocol Token holders can double their tokens by leaving them staked for 3 years (i.e. one staked Genesis WAX Protocol Token will produce 1/1096 of a WAX Protocol Token each day for 1,096 days). Unstaked Genesis WAX Protocol Tokens permanently stop producing GBM rewards. All unearned GBM rewards are burned. To date, 243 million tokens have been burned.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , YouTube , and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property+mat of their respective owners.

