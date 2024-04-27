|
27.04.2024 17:00:00
Wayfair and RH Couldn't Be More Different, but 1 Just Took a Page Out of the Other's Book. 3 Things Investors Need to Know
Founded in 2002, Wayfair (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce platform that intends to provide shoppers with an extensive offering of home products at attractive prices. RH (NYSE: RH) also offers home furnishings and decor, but it focuses on a luxury experience for affluent shoppers, allowing the company to command higher profit margins.Granted, RH's financials took a step back in its fiscal 2023 (ended Feb. 3). The company's net revenue fell nearly 16% for the year, while its operating margin shrank eight percentage points to 12.1%.But according to management, some of these declines are a result of their plan. The company wants to expand beyond luxury home goods to various areas of hospitality, including overnight accommodations and foodservice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!