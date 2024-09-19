|
19.09.2024 08:16:31
Waymo in talks with Hyundai Motor to produce self-driving taxis: report
ALPHABET’S Waymo is in talks with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to outsource manufacturing of its self-driving vehicles, South Korean newspaper, Electronic Times, reported.Officials at Waymo and Hyundai Motor have met more than three times to discuss a plan to use Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric vehicles (EVs) for Waymo’s sixth-generation self-driving technology, the report said, adding that the plan includes replacing offerings from China’s Zeekr with the Ioniq 5 models.The report came as President Joe Biden’s administration last week locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100 per cent duty on electric vehicles, which will take effect on Sep 27.Regarding the media report, Waymo said: “We will decline to comment on speculation, but I can share that we are hard at work validating the 6th-generation Waymo Driver on the Zeekr platform and intend to introduce it into our fleet when ready.”Zeekr said: “There is no change to Zeekr’s partnership with Waymo,” adding that they are “actively working together to deploy the vehicles”.Hyundai Motor Group said: “Nothing is determined at this stage about new businesses,” referring to its plan to sell its vehicle platform to self-driving technology companies.Motional, a self-driving technology unit of Hyundai Motor Group, earlier this year delayed plans to launch a robotaxi service with its next-generation Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis until 2026 as it laid off hundreds of workers in the United States, TechCrunch reported in May.Waymo has purchased vehicles from Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover and integrated its technology into the base vehicles to offer autonomous ride-hailing services in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles.Waymo is also testing its next-generation self-driving car technology using vehicles from Zeekr, the electric car brand of China’s Geely Automobile Holdings.Alphabet said in July that it planned a US$5 billion investment in Waymo over a multi-year period, as the company is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service areas. REUTERSWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|3 420,00
|0,74%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|145,78
|0,32%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|146,78
|0,34%
|Hyundai Corp
|18 850,00
|1,89%
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
|246 000,00
|3,80%
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Pfd Shs Non-Voting
|179 900,00
|3,99%
|Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. (GDRs)
|58,60
|-2,98%
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Pfd Shs Issued 1999
|176 800,00
|3,27%
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Pfd Shs Sponsored Global Dep.Receipts Repr.1-2 Non-Vtg Pfd Shs 144A
|64,00
|0,00%
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd Pfd Shs Issued 1999
|182 200,00
|3,23%
