Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
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20.05.2026 16:45:00
Waymo's Recent Recall is a Tiny Blip in the $2 Trillion Autonomous Revolution
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo recently issued a voluntary recall of its autonomous vehicles (AVs) -- about 3,800 in all -- which got a lot of attention. Apparently, when a self-driving car drives itself into a flooded road (thankfully, with no one inside) and gets swept away into a creek, people understandably freak out a little.But the mishap, along with additional reports of some Waymo vehicles struggling to navigate heavy rain and flooded roads, is likely a temporary issue for the company rather than an ongoing problem.And it's unlikely to negatively impact the company's long-term potential to tap into the nearly $2 trillion global AV market taking shape between now and 2035.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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