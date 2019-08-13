Wayne Homes Celebrates Farmhouse Model Grand Opening at the Bowling Green Model Center

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder, celebrated the grand opening of the Hampton Farmhouse II model at the company's Bowling Green Model Center in Cygnet, Ohio on August 3 and 4.

The Hampton is a three-bedroom, two-story floorplan with over 2,000 square feet of living space. The open living space features an eat-in kitchen, a spacious master suite, and a welcoming owner's entry and laundry room.

The model also shows a loft on the second floor, which makes a great additional area for a kids' playroom or even a fourth bedroom.

"We are so excited for the opening of this new model," Maurie Jones, senior vice president of marketing said. "There are more and more young families in all of our markets looking for an affordable option in custom home building. The Hampton floor plan is a great solution and we are happy to be able to shower this more affordable price point model to our prospects."

The kitchen highlights popular design trends, including stone gray cabinets, along with a granite-look laminate countertops and a herringbone tile backsplash.

The home was decorated by Mandil, Inc. in Denver, Colorado to feature current, popular, and affordable design styles that are on-trend for today's new home buyer.

At the event, guests also had the opportunity to win a Farmhouse themed basket worth $200 and a $100 Amazon gift card for participating in the Trivia contest on Facebook. Lukas Schalk won the Farmhouse basket and Tasha Stoker won the Trivia contest.

For more information about Wayne Homes and the Hampton model at the Bowling Green Model Center, please visit WayneHomes.com [WayneHomes.com __title__ WayneHomes.com].

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer 50 fully customizable floor plans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.

