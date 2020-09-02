Wayne von Borstel Honored for Charitable Work with Development Associates International in Papua, Indonesia

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne von Borstel, president and founder of von Borstel & Associates, Inc., received Honorable Mention in the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Development Associates International (DAI) and the Ob Anggen schools located in the highlands of Papua, Indonesia.



The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and worldwide.



Hundreds of inspirational nominations were received by the Invest in Others Awards this year and reviewed by a diverse panel of leaders in the financial services industry. Those earning Honorable Mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.



"Wayne has invested in our lives and the Ob Anggen schools over the past eight years," said Benjamin 'Scotty' Wisley, Ministry Center Director for DAI Indonesia. "He has been a friend, encourager, organizational advisor, personal mentor, and valuable financial supporter. Wayne's commitment to Ob Anggen has moved us from a place of survival and limited reach to one of enormous impact. Thanks to him, we can now provide an international standard of education to hundreds of students living in three remote highland villages of Papua."



To learn more about the Ob Anggen schools of Papua and the other charities von Borstel and his wife, Marta, support worldwide, visit here.



About Wayne von Borstel, CFP®, MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®

Wayne von Borstel has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in 2020 and by Barron's as a top financial advisor in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2009. The awards are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. He is the author of The Truth Project: Having the Courage to Ignore Wall Street (High 5 Communications, LLC, December 2012, hardback, paperback, audio and Kindle edition,138 pages, ISBN 978-0985779726) and has served as a resource for several media outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Registered Rep., Portland Business Journal, Research, Portland Tribune, The Dalles Chronicle, and more.



von Borstel holds a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree from The Graduate School of Financial Services at The American College. He holds the following professional designations: Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER [TM] (CFP®).



von Borstel is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Portland Estate Planning Council and the International Association for Financial Planning. Wayne regularly teaches financial planning courses at colleges, continuing education centers and businesses in Oregon and Washington.



To learn more about von Borstel, please visit vonborstel.com.



About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite non-profits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



