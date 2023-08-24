|
24.08.2023 14:16:00
Waystar Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Technologies, Inc., a provider of leading healthcare payment technology, today announced that its parent company, Waystar Holding Corp., has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of the parent company's common stock.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Waystar expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and will only occur after the SEC completes its review process.
This news release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
Media Contact
Daniel Yunger / Nick Capuano
Kekst CNC
kekst-waystar@kekstcnc.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waystar-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301909204.html
SOURCE Waystar
