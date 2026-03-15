Waystar Aktie
WKN DE: A3EXMR / ISIN: US9467841055
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15.03.2026 16:23:39
Waystar Stock Is Down 32% This Past Year, but One Fund Bought Up $11.5 Million Last Quarter
Blue Door Asset Management disclosed a February 17, 2026, purchase of 322,600 shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY), an estimated $11.49 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Blue Door Asset Management increased its position in Waystar by 322,600 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $11.49 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price during the period. At quarter-end, the position’s value increased by $10.15 million, reflecting both the share purchase and changes in share price.Waystar operates at scale in the healthcare technology sector, leveraging a robust SaaS platform to address complex payment and revenue cycle challenges for healthcare providers. The company's integrated solutions and analytics capabilities position it as a key partner for clients aiming to improve financial performance and efficiency. With a focus on innovation and automation, Waystar seeks to maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving healthcare IT landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Waystar Holding Corp Registered Shs
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Waystar informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Waystar informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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28.10.25
|Ausblick: Waystar legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)