WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

12.03.2026 02:25:41

Wayve, Uber And Nissan To Pilot Robotaxi Service In Tokyo By 2026

(RTTNews) - Wayve, Uber, and Nissan have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of robotaxis, with preparations underway for a pilot deployment in Tokyo by late 2026. The initiative will introduce the Nissan LEAF powered by Wayve's AI Driver, available to riders through Uber's platform.

This marks Uber's first autonomous vehicle partnership in Japan and represents the next milestone in Wayve and Uber's global robotaxi rollout, which includes planned services across more than ten cities worldwide, including London.

The collaboration aims to integrate Wayve's end-to-end AI autonomous driving system into Nissan's base vehicle, enabling seamless connection to Uber's ride-hailing network. During the initial phase, vehicles will operate with trained safety operators onboard, allowing riders to experience robotaxi services as part of their everyday journeys.

Tokyo's dense traffic, complex road layouts, and high safety standards make it one of the most challenging urban environments for autonomous mobility. Wayve's AI Driver, designed to learn from real-world data and generalize across new roads without relying on HD maps, is built to support rapid expansion into dynamic global markets.

Uber plans to launch the service through a licensed taxi partner in Japan, working closely with authorities and currently selecting its partners. As part of the announcement, the companies unveiled a first look at the robotaxi prototype based on the Nissan LEAF.

By combining Wayve's AI technology, Nissan's advanced vehicles, and Uber's global network, the partnership underscores a shared ambition to scale safe, intelligent autonomous mobility worldwide.

UBER closed Wednesday's regular trading at $74.97, up $2.61 or 3.61%. In overnight trading, however, the stock edged lower to $74.52, a decline of $0.45 or 0.60% by 9:15 PM EDT.

