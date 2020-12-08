WC SAFE Rebrands to Avalon Healing Center

DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly known as Wayne County Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program (WC SAFE), Avalon Healing Center is excited to share their brand refresh with their communities.

"The rebrand comes out of a need to better represent the work we do and who we do it for, and to expand our services on a local, state and nationwide level," explained Founder and Executive Director Kimberly Hurst. "Avalon Healing Center is now set up for growth, and that is just what we are doing. We are continuing to make a positive impact on those affected by sexual assault."

Avalon Healing Center is a Michigan-based non-profit that provides free, comprehensive services to sexual assault survivors of all ages. Through their assault response, medical-forensic healthcare, counseling/healing programs, advocacy, and social change work, Avalon Healing Center is a leader in the field of sexual violence and a safe place for those in need. Crisis assault response and medical-forensic healthcare are available 24/7.

Since the organization opened its doors in Detroit in 2006, they have continued to grow and help all genders and all ages to navigate their healing journeys. During these last 14 years, Avalon Healing Center has expanded to work on both a statewide and national level. Currently, the organization serves on several different task forces. They have also been involved in think tanks that are working to change the way entire communities view issues surrounding sexual assault. Including legislation around the handling of rape kits, funding for sexual assault services, law enforcement response to sexual assault and victim rights. Staff plays an integral role in educating other communities on best practice standards around both medical and advocacy services.

At the national level, Avalon Healing Center has been working to educate the rest of the country on our community's experience around the un-submitted kit issue, and the lessons learned from our involvement in the National Institute of Justice Sexual Assault Kit Action Research Project. They have also been included in the SAFER Act Work Group that developed guidelines for the entire country on best practices as it relates to evidence collection and criminal justice response to sexual assault.

Avalon Healing Center services are available to anyone, despite where they live or when they were assaulted. This rebrand will help to strengthen Avalon Healing Center's mission to provide a safe and confidential place of healing through community-based, trauma-informed, empowerment-focused services.

To learn more about Avalon Healing Center and their mission, please visit https://avalonhealing.org . For more information on the rebrand or an interview, please reach out to Katie Smith at kmichael@wcsafe.org.

