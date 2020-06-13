HOUSTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCA Waste published its second annual Corporate Sustainability Report which showcases the Company's disciplined management approach to Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) excellence. Organized under four key pillars – Safety, People, Operations, and communities – the framework further strengthens the Company's robust corporate responsibility platform and enhances reporting on key initiatives.

The full WCA Waste 2019 Sustainability Report and additional information about the Company's initiatives is available online at

https://wcawaste.com/wca-sustainability-report-2019

"We have made quite a few changes to the structure and content found in our inaugural 2018 Sustainability Report. In addition to assessing our performance against our 2019 Sustainability Goals, we have also developed longer-term 2030 Goals by assessing mega-trends impacting the global environment and determining which elements of the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the UN Development Program we should focus on," said Bill Caesar, WCA Waste CEO.

About WCA

WCA is a vertically integrated non-hazardous solid waste management company providing waste collection, transfer, material processing, and disposal services. WCA commenced business operations in 2000 in Houston, Texas, and has expanded under the guidance of a veteran management team to cover ten states. WCA provides services to over half a million residential and commercial/industrial customers. WCA has over 1,600 safety and customer service-oriented employees and a fleet of over 1000 vehicles. Learn more at wcawaste.com.

Questions? Please email Mike Roy at mroy@wcamerica.com

Related Links

http://www.wcawaste.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wca-waste-publishes-second-annual-corporate-2019-sustainability-report-301075346.html

SOURCE WCA Waste