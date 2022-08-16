WCG Appoints Chief Product Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of technology and service solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced it has appointed its first Chief Product Officer, Rahul Bafna.

In his role as CPO, Bafna will lead product strategy, development, design, and innovation. Utilizing his expertise in healthcare and technology, Bafna will advance WCG's efforts to reimagine clinical trials through a connected ecosystem that delivers better patient engagement, investigator adherence, and sponsor/CRO results.

Bafna joins WCG August 16 from Flatiron Health, a leading technology company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients, where he served as Vice President of Product Management and Operations. Prior to joining Flatiron, Bafna held product management roles at Google, Flurry, and Drawbridge, specializing in ad tech, audience analytics, and machine-learning-based identity models.

"Helping patients, healthcare professionals, institutions, sponsors, and CROs effectively navigate through the increasingly complex healthcare landscape is more essential than ever," said WCG Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava. "Rahul shares in our mission to improve healthcare for all and brings extensive healthcare and technology experience, as well as a deep understanding of the ever-changing clinical trials ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome Rahul to WCG as we continue on our growth trajectory to meet the expanding needs of our market."

About WCG

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

