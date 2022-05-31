WCG Appoints New Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Chief Technology Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced it has appointed Robert VanHees as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Paul Mancinelli, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer.

In his role as CFO and CAO, VanHees will lead all WCG global financial and administrative operations. VanHees joins WCG May 31 from ProQuest, a global leader in education technology, where he served as President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to ProQuest, VanHees was Managing Director/Operating Partner at JLL Partners and held executive leadership positions at Learning Care Group and Corporate Express North America and Europe. He succeeds Laurie Jackson upon her retirement, who has been an essential part of WCG's growth and success.

As WCG's CTO, Paul Mancinelli will lead technology overall, including infrastructure, software engineering, and application development of WCG's leading technology and solutions platform. Mancinelli joins WCG on June 6 from Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna, as their Chief Data and Analytics Engineering Officer. Mancinelli brings more than 25 years of experience in both financial services and the healthcare industry with extensive experience designing large-scale software systems, building enterprise-scale data and analytics products and services, and leading global technology organizations like Cigna, CoreOne Technologies, and Bloomberg. He will succeed Ian Neilson upon his retirement from WCG, who has been a valuable contributor to the company.

"WCG is at a crucial point in our growth trajectory," remarked WCG Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava. "As the leading platform for clinical trial research and technology solutions, our vision is clear, and we have the data, insights, and expertise required to advance public health for all people. Execution is paramount to our success. Our mission requires thoughtful leadership, and both Robert and Paul bring remarkable skills and a proven track record to WCG with a passion for helping people. We're thrilled to welcome them both to the team."

About WCG

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB – WCG IRB – and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com, www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

