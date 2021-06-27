+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
27.06.2021 03:04:00

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group, together with local officials, commemorated an important milestone on the cruise company's journey to resume operations with its state-of-the-art, luxury ship, Celebrity Edge. The much-anticipated day marked the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port following the industry's suspension of service.

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today

"We are elated to once again welcome guests onboard, sailing from south Florida, our home," said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO.  "Today is a day that brings momentum to our industry and to countless individuals and port communities around the world that are part of our travel and hospitality network."

Royal Caribbean Group's health and safety standards are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work done by its Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, and collaborations with government officials with a singular goal that prioritized the health and safety of guests, crew and communities it visits.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-are-back--royal-caribbean-group-resumes-us-cruising-today-301320591.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schafften es am Freitag letztlich doch noch ins Plus. An den US-Märkten geht es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien zogen am Freitag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen