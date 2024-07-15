We are delighted to invite you to our Half Year 2024 Results Presentation Webcast: Tuesday, July 30th 2024 at 14:30 CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

News Release & Presentation



Half Year 2024 Results will be published at 06:30 CEST on July 30th 2024 with the presentation available on our IR website.



Presentation and Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until August 30th 2024.



For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.

