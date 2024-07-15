|
15.07.2024 18:30:12
We are delighted to invite you to our Half Year 2024 Results Presentation Webcast: Tuesday, July 30th 2024 at 14:30 CEST
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
News Release & Presentation
Presentation and Video Conference
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1946641
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1946641 15.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.24
|We are delighted to invite you to our Half Year 2024 Results Presentation Webcast: Tuesday, July 30th 2024 at 14:30 CEST (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|SPI-Titel Avolta (ex Dufry)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Avolta (ex Dufry) von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SPI beginnt die Dienstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Avolta expands Africa footprint with new ten-year contract for Duty-Free store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s new terminal, Lagos, Nigeria (EQS Group)
|
04.07.24
|SPI-Titel Avolta (ex Dufry)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Avolta (ex Dufry) von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|SIX-Handel SPI präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Schwacher Handel: SPI fällt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avolta (ex Dufry)
|73,96
|-0,70%