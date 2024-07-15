15.07.2024 18:30:12

We are delighted to invite you to our Half Year 2024 Results Presentation Webcast: Tuesday, July 30th 2024 at 14:30 CEST

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
We are delighted to invite you to our Half Year 2024 Results Presentation Webcast: Tuesday, July 30th 2024 at 14:30 CEST

15.07.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session. 

News Release & Presentation

Half Year 2024 Results will be published at 06:30 CEST on July 30th 2024 with the presentation available on our IR website.
 

Presentation and Video Conference 

Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until August 30th 2024. 

For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   

Global Head
Investor Relations

 Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800405 Phone : +41 79 288093
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946641

 
End of News EQS News Service

1946641  15.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946641&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avolta (ex Dufry) 73,96 -0,70% Avolta (ex Dufry)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag können sich die asiatischen Indizes nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen