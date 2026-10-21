We Are Witnessing the Stock Market Do Something for Only the 2nd Time in 155 Years, and History Is Clear About What Comes Next

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is still up about 12% this year, but the ride for investors has gotten a bit rougher lately. After setting a record earlier this month, the index has fallen nearly 2% as sticky inflation and rising bond yields spook investors.

And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took an even bigger hit, dropping more than 4% from its high. Those rising yields hit high-growth tech stocks -- especially those that are tapping debt markets more and more -- harder. The sustainability of the artificial intelligence spending boom is keeping Wall Street on edge, especially given that stocks are very expensive by historical standards.

The Shiller CAPE ratio, one of the most widely followed measures of stock market valuation, has now been floating above 40 for a few months. That's only happened once before in 155 years of stock market data: during the peak of the dot-com bubble.

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